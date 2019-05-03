SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There's a new rule for health care providers, handed straight down from the White House this week.
The rule will allow health care workers to refuse participation in a medical procedure that violates their religious rights.
The document from the Department of Health and Human Services is 440 pages long.
In essence, it protects health care workers from punishment, should they refuse take part in a treatment or medical procedure that violates their own religious convictions.
Do you think a health care worker should be allowed to refuse participation in a treatment or service that violates their religious beliefs?
A new rule will now prevent government-funded health care institutions from punishing employees refusing to participate in procedures that violate their religious convictions. What do you think?
"They're weighing the individual's right to live out their religious beliefs versus others' rights to receive the services that they approach a healthcare institution to receive," said Tim Vercellotti, a Western New England University political science professor.
Vercellotti said the right to religious expression is at the heart of the new federal conscience and anti‐discrimination laws. He says the executive action, handed down from the Trump administration, is unique.
"To my knowledge," Vercelloti tells us. "This is the first time they've actually put the parameters down on paper and issued a policy that healthcare institutions need to abide by if they receive federal funding, which was Medicaid and Medicare, [and] would be pretty much all healthcare institutions."
Those parameters would protect health care workers from punishment if they refused to participate in a treatment or service that violates their personal religious convictions.
Vercellotti says that's any health care worker..
"From frontline receptionists," stated Vercelloti. "All the way up to physicians."
According to the Health and Human Service's Office for Civil Rights, the rule:
"Ensures that healthcare entities and professionals won't be bullied out of the health care field because they decline to participate in actions that violate their conscience, including the taking of human life."
The biggest issues raised in the rule include abortion, mentioned 304 times, assisted suicide, mentioned 33 times and, sterilization, listed 72 times.
When it comes to a case that sort of pits one person's individual liberties against the liberties of a larger group of people, who tends to win?
"That's the question isn't it?" asked Vercelloti. "That's the question the courts come down on, and it really does vary by the circumstances. In terms of terminally ill patients, in terms of treating LBGTQ patients, that someone could invoke this policy as well."
The rule is set to go into effect around two months from now.
Already, the State Attorney General in California has hinted at a lawsuit over this rule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.