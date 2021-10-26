AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New rules have been announced for Agawam High School football games that prohibit all eighth-grade students and under from attending without a parent.
Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli told us many younger students have been getting dropped off by parents and aren’t actually there to watch the game.
Effective this Friday, all students eighth grade and below must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian who will remain at the football game. Students will need to provide proof of their grade if they’re asked to - in that case showing a school ID.
In addition, no backpacks, bags, footballs, basketballs, or similar items can be brought into the stadium. Outside food and drink will also be prohibited.
Sapelli said this rule comes as some kids are getting involved in mischief at the games, instead of cheering the Agawam Brownies on.
“There’s more and more kids going there and they have their own football games off the side sometimes and it gets a little physical and there’s other actions and activities they’re getting into and we thought it’s time to put a stop to it,” Sapelli explained.
He said with the number of kids there, more supervision was needed to cover all the younger students. That’s why parents are now responsible for watching their kids.
Friday is the last home game of the season. Sapelli said this rule could also be in place next season.
