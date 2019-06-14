SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Franklin County man is facing federal child pornography charges.
The U.S. Attorney's office said that 33-year-old Nicholas Conkey of New Salem has been charged with two counts of distribution of child pornography, two counts of receipt of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.
"At various times in 2018 and 2019, Conkey is alleged to have sent and received child pornography by email," the U.S. Attorney's office explained in a statement.
Prosecutors also allege that Conkey was in possession of child pornography depicting children younger than 12 years old in January 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.