NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A New Salem man will spend several years behind bars after pleading guilty to charges related to a 2016 incident.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 35-year-old Soknang Chham pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other charges.
The charges stem from the October 2016 death of Jose 'Joselito' Rodriguez in Amherst.
"Prosecutor Matthew Thomas said Chham fired a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun into a crowded stairwell at the Southpoint apartments for no apparent reason, killing Rodriguez and seriously injuring another victim. Chham and his brother fled from police to Arizona, where they were apprehended and transported back to Massachusetts," Carey explained.
Judge Ricard Carey sentenced Chham to a total of 22 to 25 years in state prison: 18 to 20 years on the manslaughter charge and 4 to 5 years from and after for assault and battery by discharging a firearm. He will also serve concurrent sentences for unlawful possession of a firearm (second offense) and unlawful possession of a firearm with two prior convictions for violent crimes.
Chham's attorney reportedly said in court that Chham, who is Cambodian, was born in a Red Cross refugee camp in Thailand and it is not clear which country would accept him if he were to be deported.
