WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Opening day of the Big E continues on and this is the first year for some stepped-up safety measures, including metal detectors.
When you approach the gates, it looks like a well-oiled machine, security guards working efficiently to examine bags and make sure all the fairgoers are safe.
Though it might seem like an annoyance to have to wait in line in the sun a little longer, the new Director of Safety says no one is complaining.
To leave no bag unchecked is the goal of the Big E security team on day one.
"I know you get some lines you have to kind of move things," Big E Security Director Cliff Hedges tells us.
Hedges says the reception has been positive.
"It’s a beautiful day. This is a mild inconvenience, but I think most everybody I’ve talked to has said they’re very happy we're having it," stated Hedges.
Yellow zip ties going on the inspected bags---one fairgoer says she was happy to unzip her purse for inspection.
"It was good. It was good. Yeah, I like that they checked the pocketbooks and stuff," says fairgoer Kathy Sweeney.
Security measures that are becoming a reality around the country, but most say the safety is worth the wait.
"I like attending fairs. I’ve been to the Texas State Fair and several fairs in Florida. I like coming to different fairs. It’s fun," added fairgoer Genesis Fischer.
