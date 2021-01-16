AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new business in Agawam is opening and expanding despite the pandemic.
It’s a one-of-a-kind experience-based bar and what they call a selfie lounge.
“Some people call it a selfie studio, or I’ve heard them called selfie museums, where we set up the backdrops for you and you create your own selfies,” said Anneliese Townsend with Pour Bar and Selfie Lounge.
A safe and socially distanced way to get out of the house and have a fun night with loved ones is the goal of Pour Bar and Selfie Lounge on Springfield Street in Agawam.
“You can come in with friends and have a great time. You could rent out the entire place to have a little get together maybe a birthday party or something with just you your close friends and family,” Townsend added.
Townsend told Western Mass News she was wanted to bring this experience to Agawam after being inspired by similar places across the country.
“We’re definitely the first in new England,” Townsend added.
Each corner provides a new experience and a new opportunity for a selfie.
“We have 18 experiences in here where you can take 18 selfies…well hundreds of photos and end up with 18 selfies, but we’re actually going to be changing them pretty regularly,” Townsend said.
Pour started as just a bar in January of 2020 and has faced financial hardship due to the pandemic, but while other businesses have closed their doors, Townsend wanted to find a way to use her space to offer a need escape from reality.
“So we actually shrunk the bar size, so we’re serving less people in the bar right there and then this is a nice open, wide space where people can come still have a great time, but not be around other people in their immediate circles,” Townsend explained.
They will be following all protocols necessary, which includes serving food in their bar and have obtained the proper licensing from the town.
“We know what our requirements are and we followed them to the letter,” Townsend said.
It’s all so they can make every teenage girls dream a reality.
“It is exactly what girls want to do. They love to take selfies,” Townsend said.
