WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Get ready to grab your skateboard and head to West Springfield. The town will soon have a new and improved skate park.
West Springfield residents are ready catch some air at the new and improved skate park at Cooks Park. Tina Maldonado said she can't wait to check it out.
"We're very excited about it though. It looks awesome. We drove by it the other day. The kids are pumped,” Maldonado said.
Her daughter has a skateboard sitting at home and now, she has the perfect excuse to learn the skill.
[Reporter: Do you think with this beautiful new skate park, will you learn?]
"Oh yeah."
Maldonado added, "They love to be on wheels. Hoverboards, roller skates, we have our skateboards. We will for sure be there."
The town's previous skate park was recently demolished to make space for a new one, which was made possible by $200,000 of funding designated by former State Senator James Welch.
"It was always something we've been talking about doing and the big question was how were we going to pay for it and what it was going to look like…We went out and got community input, designed it and built it,” said West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt.
Reichelt told Western Mass News that the old skate park was old and outdated.
"We knew it needed to be redone. It was getting old. The wood was beginning to get dangerous for people,” Reichelt explained.
The new park will be all concrete with more attractions for all skill levels.
"The whole area will have different jumps and ramps and a lot more contour to it, a lot more accessibility, and more fun,” Reichelt noted.
Crews are currently filling the forms with concrete and will soon start putting those pieces together. The new and improved skate park is set to open this September.
