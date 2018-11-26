LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been a month since two new speed bumps were installed in the town of Longmeadow.
People driving through Williams Street said that the speed bump there still continues to take them by surprise.
"This one's probably just noticing it right now, at the last minute slowing down," said mail carrier Harrison Grant.
Grant has seen a lot more bumps on Williams Street, not just from the new speed bump, but from cars flying over it.
"When they first put it up, they didn't have any lines or anything and the 'Bump' sign wasn't close to the road. There were a lot of cars that were airborne," Grant explained.
Though Longmeadow Town Manager Stephen Crane said road markings came late to this speed bump, "Because of the rain we've had all year, certain parts of the job were off schedule."
Crane told Western Mass News the new installation shouldn't come as too much of a shock if you're paying attention to the road.
"There a lot of people who go through there with a crossing guard at the intersection and she was reporting that a lot of times, drivers just won't pay attention to her holding a stop sign," Crane noted.
Longmeadow ranked several of their intersections to see which one needed the most work they used a series of criteria where the lower the number, the higher the priority,
When officials took a look at the intersection of Grassy Gutter and William Street, they found that in the area of pedestrian and bicycle activity traffic volume and even crash history that there wasn't a lot of area for concern.
It was only when they took a look at speed that they found a bigger problem.
"There was definitely a safety hazard at both of those intersections," Crane said.
One crash not included in those numbers above serves as another important reason for installing the speed bump.
"Somebody got hit by a car, a pedestrian, and died from it, so ever since then, they've been putting up a lot of crosswalks and lights, try to get people to acknowledge the people crossing the street," Grant explained.
Two-hundred thousand state dollars later, "they come through pretty fast," Grant noted.
The goal of reducing speed may prove an uncomfortably rude awakening to those driving too fast.
