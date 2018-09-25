Springfield's Parade of Big Balloons is in need of a new sponsor.
It is a Black Friday tradition for families drawing in thousands to downtown.
Larger than life characters fly down the streets of Springfield every Friday after Thanksgiving. It's a time-stamped tradition designed to kick the holiday season into high gear.
"We know the drill. It's a matter of making it happen," said Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt.
The parade was sponsored for years by Tower Square. It's been sold and is now under new ownership.
The Spirit of Springfield, which organizes the parade, said they are still securing additional funding, but they told Western Mass News that the show will go on.
"We have a committee working on getting additional sponsors to continue the parade which will happen and it will be November 23, Friday, the day after Thanksgiving...as it has been for 30 years," Matt said.
The Parade of Big Balloons draws in 50,000 to downtown Springfield. For many families, it's an event they never want to miss.
"We generally have in the neighborhood of 2,300 volunteers to corral the parade, handle the balloons," Matt noted.
There is a huge amount of manpower and volunteers to keep the cost down.
Still, the parade is anything, but cheap.
Organizers said that it is worth every red cent to bring the spectacle to Springfield.
"It costs in the neighborhood of $25,000 to $30,000. That is just the helium, the rental of the balloons, and everything associated with it," Matt explained.
The helium alone rings up to $12,000, but Matt said that they are close to securing the sponsorship they need.
"The parade will absolutely happen. We are working very hard so that it does continue to happen," Matt said.
