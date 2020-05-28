LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Executive Office of Health and Human Services is releasing new data on which long term care facilities are not in compliance when it comes to COVID-19 infection.
State data reveals more than half of Massachusetts’ COVID-19 death toll comes from these facilities and one Longmeadow facility, the Leavitt Family Jewish Nursing Home has had 66 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Western Mass News is digging deeper into the state’s inspection process, and the number of local facilities that were deemed not to pass their baseline audits.
"She’s calling us all the time asking for stuff and we’ve got to mail it to her. We can’t see her," said Springfield resident Laural Charland.
Charland’s mother lives in Heritage Hall West, one of the western Mass facilities hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said her mother has recovered from the illness, but with no visitors allowed inside. Charland also said it is difficult to tell how well the facility is following infection control guidelines.
"It’s hard not knowing what’s going on really," Charland noted.
State health officials have begun sharing the results of infection control audits being conducted at long term care facilities around the state.
The nursing homes were graded on a 28-point scale using a list of criteria.
Some of those criteria called “core competencies,” were so important, that even if a nursing home scored a 27 out of 28, if they missed one core competency, it would be considered not in adherence.
The core competencies include criteria like separating COVID positive residents, closing down communal areas, and use of personal protective equipment.
In western Mass, more than 7 facilities failed to meet a core competency, but as the CEO of one of those facilities pointed out, the audit’s PPE guidelines were strict in a time when access to supplies was tight.
"We have a 42-bed nursing home. It’s our only nursing home and we don’t have a hospital behind us, a machine out there buying, being able to access equipment and PPE for the hospital, and then sharing it with the nursing home," Loomis Lakeside's communications director Margaret Mantoni.
Mantoni told Western Mass News when the auditor came through Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing, the facility was following the CDC guidelines for conserving eye protection.
But she said when the staff was observed not wearing eye protection at all times in the non-COVID unit, they were dinged...
"...for what we believed to comply, but what the auditor did not believe to comply," Mantoni noted.
Loomis Lakeside has since been re-audited and complies.
Through statements sent in response to Western Mass News inquiries, we have also learned that Care One Holyoke, Agawam Health Care, and Heritage Hall South and West have also been audited again and are in compliance.
Heritage Hall East is currently undergoing re-education in infection control.
But Mantoni told us funding is on the line for facilities that didn’t meet a core competency in the first, baseline exam.
"I the amount of reimbursement that, the additional funding that you receive is reduced," Mantoni said.
That's when PPE is considered a critical part of infection control, it is difficult for some facilities to keep up...in a shortage.
"In some ways yes, the smaller nursing homes are probably at a disadvantage and then don’t get all the funding," Mantoni noted.
