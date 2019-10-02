SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Before you get your next paycheck and wonder what's missing, there is a new law in effect that you should know about.
It's called the Massachusetts Family and Medical Leave Law.
It will give greater pay to employees on leave, however many people still have questions on how much they will be paying out.
For employers with 25 or more employees, there is a total contribution of 75% of wages paid for by the employer and employee.
The maximum that can be taken out of your paycheck is 38 cents for every $100 earned.
So, for someone making $50,000 per year, they could see about $189 a year taken out.
While some are skeptical of the change and frustrated about another tax, Congressman Richard Neal tells Western Mass News this was an issue that was long overdue.
"It is the state law but I do think we are one of the few industrialized nations in the world that has not gotten to this issue earlier of family medical leave," Neal said."I think there's always a fanfare of the announcement and then there's the reality of when the finances kicks in so it'll be a bit unsettling. But I think that the long term goal here is providing people with a predictable opportunity for leave is a good thing.
This will allow the state to provide 12 weeks of paid leave for people adding a child to their family, or for medical leave starting in January.
