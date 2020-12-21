SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new strain of the coronavirus is being reported in the United Kingdom, linked to a surge of coronavirus cases in England.
Health officials here in Springfield said there is not much known except the virus is spreading much quicker.
Health experts are still researching this new strain of the virus, and it's unclear if it has reached the U.S. just yet.
There are flights that still head from London to Boston each week.
A new coronavirus strain found in southeast England has caused several countries to suspend flights from the U.K. for the next 48 hours or more, including Canada.
President and CEO of Baystate Health, Dr. Mark Keroack, said the genetic change has allowed the virus to spread faster.
“Seventy-percent more transmissible is the estimate,” Dr. Keroack said. “It is estimated based on epidemiological studies they found that there is a genetically distinct virus if not in the biology on why or how it’s been transmitted.”
With holiday air travel at an all-time high, since Thanksgiving, Western Mass News found there are no direct flights from the U.K. to Bradley International Airport.
However, at Boston Logan Airport there are 10 flights a week headed from Heathrow Airport in London to Boston.
Dr. Keroack explained we have seen the virus change before, but this is the first time it has affected the way the virus spreads.
As of right now, it's unclear if the U.S. plans to ban travel from the U.K.
