HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New numbers are out from the University of Washington are extolling the benefits of a later start time for high schools.
Historically, the start time at Holyoke High North has been later than most high schools around the state
Holyoke School Supt. Dr. Stephen Zrike told Western Mass News over the phone that their North campus start time shifted two years ago.
While the Dean campus still reports at 7:45 a.m., the North campus' first bell is now 8:10.
For them, the reason had to do with sports.
"We wanted to stagger the times so to allow kids from the other campus to get up there in time for practices," Zrike said.
That 8:10 start time is not the norm.
According to a CDC study, 53 percent of Massachusetts high schools start between 7:30 and 7:59 a.m.
Eight percent start before 7:30 a.m and that's more than an hour before the American Academy of Pediatric's recommendation of 8:30.
The new study out of the University of Washington showed that when Seattle schools moved their start times to 8:45, students got more sleep and fewer absent notices.
Zrike said the North campus had a change in attendance too.
"We dropped in our chronic absentee rate and it improved at the high school last year. Now do I think that's a factor? Possibly," Zrike noted.
The students said that it's changed the way they operate.
"I feel like I've excelled with this later time 'cuz I can go in, I'm ready for the day and I feel like I don't have to be tired when I go in. My grades have definitely gone up because of this change," said Derek Baez.
Mya Laboy added, "It's because we're growing up, so we do have a lot to do other than just school and it's really hard to balance all seven classes and then you have to go home you have to go to work you have the family."
