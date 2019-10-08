SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's an eyeopening new study out of Boston on the link between football players and the life threatening brain disease known as CTE.
The risk is connected to the number of years a person plays, which is leading to extra precautions being taken on the youth football level.
Tackling and hitting is inevitable in the game of football and, because the sport involves an abundant amount of contact, injuries happen.
Over time, a new study finds, the chances of a player developing chronic traumatic encephalopathy - a brain disease known as CTE - grows greatly year-to-year.
In fact, researchers at Boston University's CTE Center have found that the risk for CTE increases 30-percent each year a person plays football.
The disease is commonly diagnosed in athletes who have suffered multiple hits to the head.
Western Mass News spoke with Dr. Julio Martinez-Silevestrini, sports medicine director at Baystate Rehabilitation Care, who said despite the multiple variables in the study, certain strategies must be developed during game play to lessen the risk and that starts at the youth level.
"Changes in the rules, changes in equipment, eloquent fitting of helmet and protective gear and avoiding excessive amount of tackles. Every time that you collide, there's significant force that passes through the brain," Martinez-Silevestrini explained.
Springfield Longhorns head football coach Skip Jackson said he's well aware of this issue and is teaching his team safer techniques every practice.
"Their arms are back here like this, their helmet's facing up, not down, and when they throw their hips up, it's like they come off the ground, so then they roll off," Jackson said.
Jackson calls this new practice the 'Superman,' teaching his players how to throw their hips to avoid aiming directly at the opponent's head.
"At our football drills that we do, we have stations where first, we have them make contact with the air. We also show stances, how to move your helmet and shoulder pads in certain directions where it doesn't have your head involved," Jackson explained.
These lessons have gone statewide as all coaches in the state are now required to undergo safety training every year.
