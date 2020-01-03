SPRINGFIELD/EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As every parent knows getting your child to eat right can be a challenge, but according to a new study, snacking can benefit their diet.
We wanted to know if that’s true, that’s why Western Mass News spoke with local health official, Ariel Martinez and pediatrician, Dr. John Kelley to get the answers.
"He's a big snacker! He loves to snack. That's is main thing," Martinez explained.
Kids and snacking go hand in hand, but often parents worry snacking can harm their children's health.
"My parents always told me don't eat snacks, you'll ruin your appetite! But i don't think a snack is a bad idea. I mean they are kids at the end of the day!" Martinez noted.
A mindset that a recent study from the academy of nutrition and dietetics agrees with.
Researchers looked at eating habits in families with children from 5 to 7 years old, and found that kids who were allowed to snack throughout the day were healthier overall.
"So I think this study is a limited study but its a common sense type study. So when you offer your children snacks they are going to get more healthy food, verse just meals," Dr. Kelley said.
Dr. Kelley is a pediatrician at Redwood Pediatrics in East Longmeadow and when asked his opinions on the study, he said he agrees with several aspects of the study, but there are a few things he disagrees with.
"Don't get me wrong I think its fine to have those snacks, but just in moderation," Dr. Kelley explained.
Dr. Kelley told Western Mass News that its important to monitor what kind of snacks your child is gravitating towards.
"A lot of children, especially toddlers its hit and miss whether they eat a good meal or not. So I think its important to offer them healthy snacks between meals," Dr. Kelley noted.
Dr. Kelley said reaching for things like fruits and veggie's at snack time will make all the difference in your child's health.
"Offer less carb-type snacks. So less gold fish and more of the carrots and celery. Peanut butter is a good," Dr. Kelley explained.
High protein snack.
Advice parents we spoke to agree with.
"Sometimes he prefers the cookies and candy so you have to steer them toward the healthy stuff first," Martinez said.
