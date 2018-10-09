SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We've heard hand sanitizer is good, then it wasn't so good.
Now, a new study says that it actually helps kids cut back on sick days.
How do parents know what to believe? We all want to keep our kids healthy.
Now, a compelling new study in the journal Pediatrics suggests hand sanitizer does indeed work better than old fashioned soap and water in keeping kids healthy.
For eight months, researchers in Spain studied more than 900 children up to age three in two dozen day care centers in Almeria, Spain.
One group used solely hand sanitizers, another just soap and water. Another did their normal routine.
They found the kids who used just the hand sanitizer missed less days of school, had fewer respiratory infections, and took less antibiotics.
"I think what this study says, for kids in daycare centers, where viruses are going all over the place all the time, because hand sanitizers are probably a little more convenient. They can be more accessible to these kids," said Dr. John O'Reilly with Baystate Medical Center.
In fact, the study said kids used sanitizers six to eight times a day.
O'Reilly told Western Mass News that getting little ones to use soap and water that many times a day - at the CDC recommended 20 seconds per scrub - is a tall task.
Kimberly Oquendo, 12, of Springfield said it's all about convenience.
"When I'm at home, I wash my hands with soap and water, but when I'm at school, I use hand sanitizer," Oquendo noted.
New dad Ziare Miller said with baby Chris, sanitizer is everywhere.
"We keep hand sanitizer everywhere, pretty much everywhere. We are just because if we touch anything or do anything we use it right after," Miller noted.
O'Reilly said in the soap versus sanitizer debate, a mix of both may be best, but he warned that most sanitizers are alcohol-based and should never be ingested and are not for everyone.
"Some kids have excema, some kids have sensitivity. These are alcohol-based products and some kids they get more of a dermatitis or an irritation, and those kids you say no," O'Reilly explained.
O'Reilly and the study researchers add if your kids hands look dirty, old fashioned soap and water is best.
O'Reilly suggested parents talk to their day care supervisors and ask what the hand washing and sanitizer policy is and because most contain alcohol, sanitizer use should always be monitored.
