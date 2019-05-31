SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The impact of these tariffs could be felt on people in western Massachusetts.
We are learning the prices for certain products may soon be going up, if they haven't already.
First, China and now, Mexico. Tariffs are certain to impact consumers in the United States.
"So whenever you see tariff, think tax increase...a tax increase on you every time you go to the store," said Karl Petrick, professor of economics at Western New England University.
Petrick was able to break down how these tariffs will have a ripple effect from companies to customers.
"Global trade now is international supply and if you are a big company, you are an international supply chain, if you are a small company, you are a part of someone else's international supply chain, so a lot of small businesses...we export a lot to Mexico, we import from Mexico and a lot of stuff we send back and forth are parts for manufacturing," Petrick noted.
We checked data from the United States Census Bureau and found China and Mexico are number two and number three on the list of top imports and exports in Massachusetts.
Retailers across the United States, like Costco, are expecting the tariffs to impact items like furniture, bikes, and luggage. Also, General Motors, which ships cars across the border.
"It is going to affect everybody. Most of us that live on a fixed income buy things that come from Mexico that are cheaper and with this new fares that we have to pay, I know Dollar Store will be one of the places that will be hurt," said one shopper.
Petick said we no longer have a single product that is being made with all American parts that will be felt trough the tariffs on Mexico in the United States.
"Tariffs are taxes on imports. They are not paid by Mexican companies or Chinese companies. They are paid by the American importer and we see those as price increases on the shelves," Petrick explained.
According to White House officials, the tariffs on Mexico will begin on June 10 at five percent, but then could spike to 25 percent.
