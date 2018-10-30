SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- When you think of a scalpel, you probably think of surgery, but now, people are looking to use them as a solution for smoother skin.
Western Mass News took a trip to New England Dermatology where estheticians are using scalpels to give customers brighter skin.
"Dermaplaning is basically removing the stratum corium and the velus hair off the skin" says Laurie Circosta the aesthetics manager at New England Dermatology.
Dermaplaning works by scraping off the top layer of dead skin unveiling a fresh complexion.
The procedure helps your makeup set better, and if you're looking to get a chemical peel. The treatment will work better because you won't have a barrier to go through.
The procedure is also quick, painless and effective!
Results will last about a week until peach fuzz begins to grow back
Don't worry, New England Dermatology reassures customers that the hair will not grow back darker or thicker!
Also if you have a couple of red bumps on your skin you don't need to shy away from the treatment, but certain skin types should avoid it.
If you do have oily skin professionals recommend following it with a facial or chemical peel.
If you are interested in the procedure, dermaplaning costs about 75 dollars.
Professionals suggest you should not try this at home without the help of a skincare professional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.