SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A pharmacy in Springfield is innovating their workflow during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thanks to the help of a new machine that automatically sorts medication, they are able to limit contacts while still fulfilling prescriptions.
Just like the two men their company shares a name with, the Louis and Clark Pharmacy in Springfield is forging a new path in the future of medication fulfillment with the help of a new machine.
“This is the Parata Max 2. It’s a vial fill machine…It packs all orders that are in a regular prescription bottle type fill. It counts labels and caps and gives the finished product at the very end, so there’s no manipulation needed. It goes straight to the pharmacist after being finished,” said Kara James, co-owner and manager of Louis and Clark Pharmacy.
James said this technology has been around for a few years, but as COVID-19 protocols have made productivity more difficult, it became clear that their pharmacy was ready for the investment.
“It allows our pharmacist and technicians to focus more on the higher end of their license, so they could do clinical checks, an actual patient customer service like we like them to focus on,” James noted.
The pharmacy told Western Mass News with the help of this machine, they will be able to refill prescriptions faster and safer than ever before.
“In a typical vial fill prior to automation, the technician would have to go to the shelf, pull the medication, count the medication, label and the bottle, then the pharmacist would have to go through the quality assurance process,” James noted.
Another benefit in the day of COVID-19 is less handling of the medication before it ends up in your cabinet.
That said, the Parata Max 2 won’t be replacing your local pharmacist.
“It’s not going to replace anyone. This could tighten labor for sure and allow us to have more volume output in a shorter amount of time, but it still requires someone to load it and do the final check, so that human element is still definitely there,” James said.
