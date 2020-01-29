WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is crediting a new technology that helped them find a hiker lost in the woods over the weekend.
West Springfield Police say they used rapid SOS to help find a woman in the woods.
Rapid SOS is a new technology for the West Springfield Police Department.
"It uses Apple and Google technology to pinpoint exact locations much more accurately than past systems," West Springfield Police Lt. Joseph LaFrance stated.
Sgt. LaFrance tells Western Mass News it was first put to the test over the weekend.
"We had a person hiking in Bear Hole who was in distress and she called 911, and rapid SOS was used to pinpoint the location," explained Sgt. LaFrance.
The police department's dispatch center worked hand-in-hand with the officers in the field.
"The officers dialed 911 to helper her with their cell phone and they were able to help the location to track her location," continued Sgt. LaFrance.
After police found the woman, she was able to get medical help, but before the rapid SOS, the police department relied on tower signals that weren't really able to pin point with an exact location.
Western Mass News got a first-hand look at what the rapid SOS looks like.
Sgt. LaFrance says this new technology is a game changer.
"It is helping us locate people that need help much quicker and much more accurately than the past system that we had. This system here allows us to track a car. If someone is in distress, in a moving vehicle, and they called 911, we could track the moving vehicle through the 911 system," added Sgt. LaFrance.
