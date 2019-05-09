(WGGB/WSHM) -- Hurricane season begins on June 1 and in southern New England, it's not a question of if, but when, we deal with our next hurricane.
Hurricane forecasting continues to improve with each passing season. Satellite and radar systems, as well as computer models, continue to advance.
The question then becomes if we continue to see these improvements in technology that can assist in forecasting hurricanes from a distance, why do we still need to fly reconnaissance missions into hurricanes?
"A satellite is kind of like an x-ray picture. It's great for what it is, but it's not the complete picture. A hurricane hunter flight is like a biopsy. You're getting inside the storm to get that exact central pressure, those exact wind speeds, stuff that you can't necessarily get from 23,000 miles up in space," said Warren Madden with the National Hurricane Center.
When that data is needed, the job to fly into hurricanes falls on the hurricane hunters.
One group of hurricane hunters are the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, an Air Force Reserve command unit assigned to 403rd Wing at Kessler Air Force Base in Mississippi, flying the C-130.
Lt. Col. Jeff Ragusa, chief pilot for the hurricane hunters, told Western Mass News that once they get the word that it's time to fly into a storm, it's an all-day, all-night operation.
"We can fly a storm 24 hours a day with three airplanes and three crews, so as one airplane's coming home, another one's heading back out," Ragusa explained.
Ragusa also told us the crew members that are needed on each flight.
"Our minimum is five. We have the two pilots, navigator up front, two weather experts in the back," Ragusa noted.
The C-130 is equipped with weather instrumentation for penetration of tropical disturbances, tropical storms, and hurricanes.
One of the most important pieces of equipment the plane are the dropsondes, which provides critical, real-time information on the storms.
"The dropsonde comes down from the aircraft down to the surface. It measures temperature, wind, pressure. All that data is really valuable to us as forecasters because it's really directly measuring what is the central pressure of the storm, what are the winds doing down at the surface. That helps us in our analysis of what the storm is doing currently as a forecaster. That data also gets ingested into the numerical models, helps improve their representation of the storm and improve their forecast," said Michael Brennan, branch specialist of the National Hurricane Center.
Ken Graham, director of the National Hurricane Center, told Western Mass News that all the data that they are able to get from satellites, forecast models, and the hurricane hunters means forecasting continues to get better and better.
"The forecast from the physical science standpoint is getting better than it ever has been. The track is getting absolutely outstanding...The impact forecast is better than ever. How much rain you are going to get, how much storm surge," Graham explained.
Madden told us that this data is making a difference
"It's been shown that our data improves forecasts in the range of 10 to 25 percent, so that is helpful for the forecasters because instead of perhaps putting out a warning that's very wide with our data, it can help narrow that warning cone down," Madden noted.
