SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Bringing some lighter news to the community, there was an addition of a support dog helping employees at American Medical Response in Springfield.
Meet Freddie the golden doodle. He joined the American Medical Response family in Springfield back in January.
“AMR started in 2016 after the Las Vegas shootings; we saw the need for comfort for our responders,” said Melissa Piscitelli, administrative supervisor.
Angelina Avondo, an EMT, said he does just that.
“He definitely adds a lot of support when we come back from calls or we just see him and he comes over and we play with him,” she said.
The staff just helped Freddie celebrate his K9 good citizen certification. Piscitelli said he was tested on his obedience and interaction with strangers.
“Now that he has that certification, we’re hoping we can get out some more and meet some more people,” she said.
He’s one step closer to becoming a certified therapy dog.
“He’s gonna pass a test through GMR. We have our own team who has our own test, so he will be a certified therapy dog after he passes that test,” Piscitelli said.
After Freddie passes his next certification, he could even deploy to natural disasters to help support other first responders.
(0) comments
