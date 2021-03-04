BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- For the third week in a row, the state’s mass vaccine appointments completely filled up within a few hours after going online. For many, this was their third week trying to get vaccinated only to come up with no appointment.

Thursdays are basically the ‘wild wild west’ of vaccine appointments and securing one seems to be luck of the draw.

People logged online to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine appointment system Thursday morning. There’s no doubt many people were thinking third time’s the charm

“This week, I got up at midnight, I kept getting online,” said Marlene Chevillet of Springfield.

However, for many, this was the third week of striking out. Massachusetts health officials said because of existing second dose appointments, only 12,000 first dose jabs were made available at mass vaccine sites.

“In line, there was already 24,000+ people ahead of me and this is totally ridiculous because I don’t stand a chance,” said Stephen Cichonski of Chicopee.

Most were gone within the hour and people called Western Mass News to voice their frustrations.

“Every 15 minutes or so, I went on and there were no vaccines available,” said Marlene, who called our Vaccine Authority hotline.

Governor Charlie Baker held a press conference later in the afternoon. He said the federal supply of vaccines is expected to remain stagnant for the next month, so eligible people should anticipate another month of waiting like this.

“I know that remains frustrating for everybody who is involved who couldn’t get an appointment for this week. As we said at the start of this phase, it will probably take several weeks as we get more doses from manufacturers,” Baker explained.