SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As more and more people get out of work if they haven’t already, Thanksgiving traffic is in full swing.
For some travelers, they chose the rails over the roads and had more options this year in western Mass, because of the new Valley Flyer service.
"One of my sons is down in New York," local resident Shauna Debrun tells us.
There's no place like home for the holidays, but there's a lot of different ways one can take to get there.
While Thanksgiving traffic in western Mass is largely automotive, there's a new locomotive service in the area this year: Amtrak's Valley Flyer.
It's keeping some people off the roads, but Amtrak officials say it’s also lightening the loads of other train lines.
"It also helps to differ ridership from one train, which is always very, very crowded to some more trains and some more opportunities to get to and from other parts of the country," Amtrak Police Detective Robert Hanson stated.
Hanson tells Western Mass News they're mobilizing more officers to keep travelers safe at their busier stations along the corridor, Springfield included.
"One of the unique things about Springfield, in terms of the building, is the fact that the buses and the trains all connect here. It brings a lot of people into one building, which is increasing the ridership," said Hanson.
Reporter:
Is this your first time taking it out of Springfield?
"Yeah, but I love riding trains, so this is going to be fun and I avoid the traffic," explained Debrun.
While this rider may be more excited than most to travel, the best part is always reaching the destination and enjoying family.
"My other son is deployed, so I just want to give a shout out and thank everybody for their service. We'll try and FaceTime him tomorrow," added Debrun.
Again, the busiest travel day expected to be Sunday.
