AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today marked the opening of a new veterans center in Agawam.
Dave Sutton, founder of One Call Away Foundation for Veterans, opened the Western Mass. Veteran Empowerment Center.
The center provides items and goods for veterans and their families and Sutton said the center has just about everything.
"If you look around these shelves, and this baby pantry, there's everything a family could need here to bring up a youngin' and not have to worry, and there's stuff to supplement their income so they can fill their cabinets and pantries so they don't have to worry," Sutton explained.
Many people from the community came out for the ribbon cutting. The New England Patriots cheerleaders were even in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.