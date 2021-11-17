SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News obtained surveillance video from 2019 in Springfield that showed former Kiley Middle School resource officer Lawrence Pietrucci pulling a student up from a chair and pushing him down the hallway.
In the video, the student was seen falling to the ground while another student walked by.
This video was the focal point of the Hampden District Attorney's investigation, but was not released for the public to see until now. Pietrucci's criminal case ended with him being sentenced to probation.
School committee member Denise Hurst heard about what happened at Kiley Middle School in April of 2019, but told us the video is eye opening.
“When you actually see the video, and you see the excessive force that was used, you absolutely have to say to yourself, like, this is inappropriate. This is way out of that officer’s scope,” said Hurst.
Investigators said that the student who was pushed in the video was seated in the hallway for disciplinary reasons, and that Pietrucci was called to remove the student.
We asked Hurst what could have been done differently.
“I think that you’re able to call in some of our social/emotional behavioral specialists,” she explained. “Call in a teacher who that student has a good rapport with, take your time. You have nothing but time.”
Western Mass News also reached out to the Springfield Police Department for comment.
Springfield Police Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News in a statement, in part:
“When this incident occurred more than 2 and a half years ago, the commissioner viewed the entire approximately 20-minute interaction and took immediate action by suspending the officer. Concurrently, the commissioner thoroughly reviewed the agreement with the school department. Shortly after, a new M.O.U. was signed with the school department that enhances officer training and clarifies their roles in the schools.”
Springfield Police also told us that the officer remained assigned to the property division. Now that the criminal case is resolved, the internal investigation has resumed, and the Community Police Hearing Board will hold a hearing in the future.
