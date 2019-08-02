SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Close to seven months since the day Achim Bailey first went missing after a night out in Springfield, we now have new video from the moments after he was kicked of Samuel's.
With the amount of public interest in Achim's case, Western Mass News has not stopped looking for answers as to what happened to him the night he went missing.
On Friday, we told you about Samuel's security plan and what was supposed to happen the night Achim was kicked out.
Now, for the first time, we see a critical sequence of video that could offer new clarity.
On the night of January 12, the security cameras at Samuel's at the Basketball Hall of Fame were not working.
The owner old us because of a maintenance issue months prior, the system's DVR wasn't actually recording the video.
Alycia Days, the city's licensing director, said it raises concerns that Samuel's security cameras weren't working the night Achim Bailey went missing. She told Western Mass News that she should've been notified the day their cameras stopped working, but she never was.
"Our primary concern is public safety. We want people to be able to go out to these establishments and have a good time, but we also want them to be safe while they're there. We also want them to be safe when they leave whatever establishment so that they're not out drunk driving or anything that would impede public safety," Days explained.
Police were able to see Achim, thanks to video recorded at the Basketball Hall of Fame, which is owned by Colebrook, the management group of the property.
Western Mass News reached out repeatedly to Colebrook requesting their video, but they never responded.
With the missing person's case officially closed after Achim's body was found in the Connecticut River on March 15, we submitted a public records request.
In exclusive video obtained by Western Mass News, you can see Achim leaving Samuel's at 1:40 in the morning. Achim can be seen pacing around the parking lot, not interacting with anyone.
It is worth noting that it was 13 degrees that night he went missing.
At about 1:41 a.m., Achim walked over by a bush and, facing away from it, urinates in the parking lot. We have blurred this video.
After that, he began to walk back over to the entrance of Samuel's. There, he is seen bumping heads with someone who was leaving.
They interacted briefly, and the person leaves, but as you can see, Achim stayed behind, holding his head for a few seconds.
Achim then continued to walk around the parking lot. It is worth noting that at no point does he ever take out his phone.
At about 1:46 a.m., he walked out of frame as he approaches the gate that separates the parking lot and the railroad tracks.
Two minutes later, he appeared back into frame again, walking towards the entrance of Samuel's.
Almost 10 minutes after he was first spotted leaving Samuel's, at 1:49 a.m., he began to leave the property and began his walk down Hall of Fame Avenue.
He would not be spotted again until about 1:52 a.m. in the video, walking near L.A. Fitness, and then a final time in a nearby in a parking lot.
Western Mass News has obtained new details about the investigation via public records request.
In a report written by Officer Delamarter with the department's Strategic Impact Unit, he said "the footage does not reveal any clear evidence of intoxication."
However, in past interviews with Achim's parents and friends who viewed the video of Achim walking along Hall of Fame Avenue, they said they believe he was intoxicated.
"He was on the camera, you see him. He was really staggering out there. They should've helped him. I don't even try to look at it anymore, it's really heartbreaking. They should've helped him," the Baileys said in February.
According to Officer Delamarter's report, the bouncer who kicked him out told police "Achim was not stumbling or unsteady on his feet and walked out on his own without incident." He went on to say, "based on a review of eye witness accounts, video footage obtained in the area, and the debit card activity from Mr. Bailey's debit card; there is not sufficient evidence to prove over service."
With different opinions surrounding Achim's condition when he was asked to leave Samuel's, you be the judge.
Again, it is worth repeating that Alycia Days, the director of licensing for the city, told us that no hearing has been held or is scheduled for Samuel's.
All the video you just saw has been reviewed by the Baileys. They weren't available for an interview today, but Mrs. Bailey told us over the phone this morning that these last few months have been extremely difficult for them as they search for answers and closure.
Mrs. Bailey told us for now, all they can do is look at his pictures and talk to him as if he's still home.
