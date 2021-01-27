CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Downtown Chicopee will soon look a bit different.
Under the Shared Winter Streets and Spaces Grant Program, the city received a $76,000 grant to add new walking and biking lanes.
New walking and biking lanes will soon be seen in downtown Chicopee.
The city received a $76,000 grant under the state's Shared Winter Streets and Spaces Program which will be used to create a six-foot-wide lane along the downtown streets of Exchange, Center, Chestnut, Front, and Cabot.
“The idea is to provide a protective wider recreational lope for anyone who is looking to get outside safely and walk or bike or get some sort of exercise in,” Chicopee Director of Planning & Development Lee Pouliot said.
One resident Western Mass News spoke to is in favor of the project.
“I think it's excellent because the people have extra space to walk. It will be safer if something is happening on the streets,” Chicopee resident Jerry Rivera said.
Jonathan Evans, the owner of Herbarium, said he also supports the idea of more pedestrian traffic but is concerned about how a bike lane might impact his storefront.
“Having been here as long as we have, seeing the distribution that this kind of idea can cause, I’m a little leery that someone thinks this is good for business,” Evans said.
A similar grant was awarded this past summer to Northampton. They used the money to build out outdoor dining, which reduced on-street parking, and after many protests, the project was taken down.
Pouliot said during their proposal planning it was really important for the city to preserve on-street parking and said it is why the six-foot-lane will only be on one side.
“We understand that most businesses need some level of on-street parking to survive. A lot of our storefront businesses don't have parking lots,” Pouliot said.
The city is working alongside engineers and the Department of Public Works to finalize plans and make sure all the changes do not impact traffic.
“We just want to ensure that we have really good pedestrian and bicycle access to where we have operating businesses,” Pouliot explained.
The project is expected to be completed by May 31.
