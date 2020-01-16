EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The abduction on Wednesday has gained national attention, but has worried many local parents and children.
There are many wearable devices on the market that tracks location, but some viewers reached out to Western Mass News to tell us about a specific gizmowatch, made specifically for children, that can locate their whereabouts at any moment.
"Something like this could really save your child’s life, so it’s worth considering," Stan Prager of Go Geeks in East Longmeadow tells us.
The Amber Alert on Wednesday sparked panic across Massachusetts, especially with parents, who couldn’t imagine being in the Moccia’s family’s shoes.
The incident left many parents thinking about extra security for their children and new technology may help.
"The idea is to track children and where they go, but also offers a boat load of parental controls," stated Prager.
The gizmowatch by Verizon is a smart watch made specifically for children.
This is how it works: a child wears the watch and through an app, a parent can track that child’s location at all times.
"I think this is really attractive for the latch key child, where the parents are working and the kids get out of school and there’s a lag between when the child gets out of school and the kid gets home. This fills in the lags for that," says Prager.
More than just tracking location, parents can pick up to ten contacts for the child to call or text through the watch.
Only contacts approved by the parents will be able to get through to the watch.
Parents can also set up what’s called a “safe zone” for the child.
When the child goes outside of the safe zone, the parents are alerted.
"So let's say you’re going to map out their school, friend's house, your home, If they leave that zone, the parents will automatically get a notification that they left that zone and they're somewhere else," said Prager.
Stan Prager from Go Geeks in East Longmeadow tells Western Mass News that the watch will only work if it is on the child, so if they are in trouble and the watch is taken off by someone, it will not track their location.
"Most criminals wouldn’t be thinking about the watch the child is wearing, so it might be beneficial," added Prager.
As for the cost, the gizmowatch sells for around $180 from a Verizon store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.