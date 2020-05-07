WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The iconic White Hut in West Springfield is getting ready to open for business.
Andy Yee told Western Mass News they hope to be serving up burgers and dogs the week of May 18, when restrictions are scheduled to be lifted.
Yee, part of the Bean Restaurant Group, and partner Peter Picknelly said at first, they are going to use the White Hut food truck at the Memorial Avenue location to serve patrons with the same secret recipes, same grill, same food vendors - the same classic fare that's been served since 1939.
West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt said in a tweet Thursday afternoon: "White Hut is back!"
White Hut is back! Thanks to Andy Yee and Peter Picknelly. Stay tuned for updates #WestSide pic.twitter.com/xMoNU49ORE— Will Reichelt (@MayorReichelt) May 7, 2020
We're told a deal was reached between Yee and Picknelly's team and the former owner Tuesday night.
If everything goes well and the state continues to reopen, Yee hopes to have the White Hut brick-and-motor location open July 1.
