SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Tuesday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the second Christina’s House in Springfield.
The building will serve as a shelter for homeless and nearly homeless women in Springfield and the surrounding communities.
At 367 Union Street in Springfield sits a beautiful blue historic home with a new found purpose.
Today, the Christina’s House foundation was able to dedicate this home as a shelter and refuge for women and children in need.
“This is more than a shelter. It’s an educational facility. We try to give them moms what they need to be self-sufficient in the community,” said Linda Mumblo, founder and president of Christina’s House.
Mumblo told Western Mass News that as her mission has grown over the last 10 years, their organization has been able to expand to this second location as the needs have also expanded.
“Now we have the ability to help even more moms and more kids. Our goal is really to help future generations,” Mumblo noted.
As they were trying to expand in April, they faced a difficult decision - whether to press forward, as the pandemic gained hold of the nation.
“It was the height of the pandemic. It took us a couple of months to even get started doing any repairs or anything we needed to do,” said executive director Shannon Mumblo.
However, seeing the needs grow among women suffering from domestic violence during the pandemic, they knew expanding was the right decision.
“I knew the need in our community was great…but when the pandemic hit the calls for mothers who were going through domestic violence and the increase in substance abuse…the increase in stress and abuse in mothers in our community. We got several calls every single day,” Shannon Mumblo added.
Also a part of today’s ceremony was a dedication honoring Springfield Police Officer Kevin Ambrose, who died protecting a woman in need.
“As you know, Kevin Ambrose died in the line of fire protecting a mother and child. We felt it was so fitting to be able to honor him and his legacy because so many of our mothers live through domestic violence every single day,” Shannon Mumblo explained.
Linda Mumblo added, “We can’t match what he did…but we can ensure that his legacy continues.”
