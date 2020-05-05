SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- More than a dozen children in New York are hospitalized with a mysterious illness doctors think may be tied to COVID-19.
While children overall remain less likely to be hospitalized with the coronavirus, researchers are looking into why these children and pockets of other kids around the globe are experiencing similar, debilitating symptoms.
New York health officials said 15 children ages 2 to 15 are hospitalized with symptoms similar to toxic shock syndrome or something called Kawasaki Disease, which is inflammation of the blood vessels including coronary arteries.
Not all have tested positive for COVID-19 but researchers are looking into a possible connection.
“I would just emphasize that this is a rare thing,” said Dr. John Kelly of Redwood Pediatrics. “There is a cluster of cases in New York City. It doesn't mean they'll be a cluster of cases everywhere, but you just have to be in touch with your doctor if you have persistent symptoms.”
The East Longmeadow pediatrician stepped out of the office to talk with Western Mass News via Skype.
He and New York City health officials said symptoms include a persistent fever, a rash, abdominal pain, vomiting, conjunctivitis or eye inflammation, swollen lymph nodes, or sometimes swollen hands and feet.
Pediatricians in several European countries have reported similar cases in children, and some extreme cases including intubation.
“If you have that, I definitely want you to call me, whether we're in the middle of a [COVID-19] crisis or not,” Kelly said.
No deaths have been reported in the New York cases, and he has hope if symptoms are caught early.
“Yeah, they do well if it gets treated early, and most kids, even if they develop the aneurysm, they tend to do well over time,” he said.
Kelly doesn't want parents to panic about the headlines during what is already a stressful and sometimes emotional time for everyone, even doctors.
“I think -- you know, it’s a hard question. Sorry, you know it’s hard. We all have anxiety over this, but I think the important thing to do, especially with children, is that with this [COVID-19] disease, children tend to do very well, and still with this Kawasaki thing -- it’s still a really rare thing,” he said.
The World Health Organization said it's monitoring these cases, and asks parents out of an abundance of caution to call their child's pediatrician with any questions or concerns.
