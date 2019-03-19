SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Just days after a deadly attack on a mosque in New Zealand, the prime minister vows to change gun laws in the country.
It's a stark comparison to what has happened in the United States after a mass shooting and has people in western Massachusetts and across the country talking.
Parkland, FL. Thousand Oaks, CA, Pittsburgh, PA - just some of the places where mass shootings have happened in the United States in the last year.
Nationally, gun legislation hasn't changed all that much, but just days after a mass shooting in New Zealand, their government vowed immediate change.
Last week in New Zealand, a mass shooting at two mosques left 49 people dead and dozens more injured. The prime minister promised to change gun laws in the coming days.
Australia, their neighboring nation, also passed sweeping gun legislation after a mass shooting in 1996, but why in the United States - when there is a mass killing - there is no change?
"When a tragedy like this happens, you see an immediate need to do something in government. Here in the United States, unfortunately, we do see a lot of violence and we have a strong constitutional rights that residents believe is very important...the right to bear arms," said AIC Professor Gary Lefort.
That right to bear arms dominates American political conversation after a mass shooting.
Right now, New Zealand laws are similar, but already stricter to those here in the United States.
Both countries have some form of a background check and they don't require firearm registration.
"They don't require any registration after you buy a weapon. The United States and New Zealand are two of the only countries around the world that doesn't require a registration," Lefort noted.
However, what is likely to happen in New Zealand, according to Lefort, is stricter gun registration and possibly the banning of semi-automatic weapons in the country.
"I always raise the question: what is the need for civilians to have access to semi-automatic weapons to begin with? There are plenty of non semi-automatic weapons for self defense," Lefort added.
The suspect in the shooting in New Zealand had legally purchased five firearms, two of them semi-automatic.
