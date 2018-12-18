CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Drivers said they're confused about new lines painted near the off ramp to Chicopee Street near I-391
Western Mass News looked into what's being done to avoid confusion over the new road markings after viewers reached out with concerns.
Chicopee Police said drivers usually go pretty fast down that roadway, and they have recieved many calls about newly painted lines.
"We have recieved several complaints about the new lines and the way the lines are painted and the bike lanes. I've been told the state is looking into it and evaluating it and the way that it's done," said Chicopee Officer Mike Wilk.
The lines were painted earlier this year but some drivers say they're even more confusing than the ones before.
