WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Friday's premiere of the new movie Captain Marvel is making milestones, all on International Women's Day as the newly released film starts it's first female, superhero lead, starring Brie Larson.
"The beauty of the Marvel movies are," stated Belchertown resident Danielle Rae. "It's great for the kids to see."
Visitors at West Springfield Fifteen tell Western Mass News the new movie sends a powerful message.
"Everyone can be a superhero," says Westfield resident Robert Watson. "Boy or girl, woman or man."
Male superheroes have dominated Marvel cinematic universe films over the last decade, but that's changing on a global day celebrating women and their achievements throughout history.
Movie goers we spoke to on Friday say they're excited to see the new Captain Marvel film, because they think the female lead will leave a lasting impression on those who come to see it.
"I think it's fantastic," continued Rae. "Girls get to see, yeah, we're strong, we're powerful, and we can do it too."
The movie's opening deliberately coincides with International Women's Day, premiering on this same day around the world.
