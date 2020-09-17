FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Election Day, November 3, is just around the corner, and the NFL promoting all teams to take the time to vote.
All teams will not be practicing at their facilities on Election Day, this includes the New England Patriots, who will not be taking the field at Gillette Stadium on that day.
The Patriots are gearing up for game two against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, a match-up they're excited about and continue to prepare for in the days ahead.
"Looking forward to the opportunity and the competition. We have a couple more days here to try and zero in on these guys, but it'll be a big challenge for us, but [as] I said, we're looking forward to it," said Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.
Despite playing 11 years in the NFL, wide receiver, Julian Edelman said he's just happy to be on the field, considering this will be his first time.
"I've never gotten to play there. I've missed out on a couple of trips over there," he said. "I went to a game back in 2004, when we went to the playoffs, I went to a playoff game once to experience it, but I never got to experience it on the field."
Like their first game, there will be no fans at Century Link Field in Seattle. While usually, this would be a plus for the away team, Edelman said he'll miss them.
"The energy of the crowd is just a huge part of this game, and the fans are a huge part of this," he said. "It's always fun going in and going to places you don't go to as much, and see what kind of fan base they have."
As for the league, the NFL is preparing to close all facilities on Election Day. The goal to have all members of every team vote. The league sent out a memo to all 32 clubs, outlining procedures for closing team facilities.
The reason for these closures is to ensure that all club personnel has the opportunity to vote in-person or absentee and to minimize the number of staff who are present on Election Day.
Election Day also falls on another important day, which is the NFL trade deadline. As of right now, there has been no discussion on whether or not that deadline will change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.