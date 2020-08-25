FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- NFL commissioner Rodger Goodell spoke out about Colin Kaepernick and the NFL protests during the National Anthem.
With all of the NFL training camps going on including the Patriots practicing right at Gillette Stadium, Goodell sat down with a former NFL player to talk about racial injustice.
Over time, many NFL players, including members of the Patriots, continue to speak out about racial injustice and supporting Black lives.
Goodell sat down with former NFL player Emmanuel Acho who hosts a segment called "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man."
The two spoke about Kaepernick's protests during the National Anthem before games. Goodell said now looking back at his protest and the overall message, he said he wishes he handled the matter differently.
“The first thing I'd say is I wish we had listened earlier to Kaep, and what you were kneeling about, what you were trying to bring attention to,” he said. “This is not about the flag. The message here, what players are doing, is being mischaracterized. These are not people who are being unpatriotic, they're not not disloyal, they're not against our military, in fact many of those guys were in the military."
Former Patriots Coach and now the Detroit Lions Head Coach Matt Patricia canceled practice Tuesday over the shooting of Jacob Blake, the Black man shot several times by a police officer in Wisconsin on Sunday.
Players gathered outside of the Lions headquarters next to a sign written "the world can't go on."
Before training camp started for the Patriots at Gillette Stadium, one thing many players emphasized, including Captain Matthew Slater and the McCourty twins, was using their platform to support Black lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.