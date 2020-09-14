FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Week two of the NFL season is here and many teams are now traveling amid the coronavirus pandemic to their games.
The New England Patriots have been taking the practice field at Gillette Stadium and are just days away from traveling to Seattle for their second game, and they’ll have to follow new traveling policies that are in place.
The New England Patriots returned to the practice field Monday after snatching their first win of the season against the Miami Dolphins.
“Proud of the team’s effort,” Head Coach Bill Belichick said. “Thought we handled the situational football decently, certainly room for improvement, keep our poise there through some competitive situations and there’s a lot we can learn in this film.”
The NFL wants to boost up safety measures for all teams across the league in order to keep players, coaches and staff COVID-19 free this season. The league is now reducing the size of traveling parties from 110 people plus players to no more than 70 staff members, including coaches and other essential gameday personnel in addition to players.
Physical distancing protocols while traveling will be mandated whenever possible including separate hotel rooms, buses limited to no more than 50% capacity, and at least one open seat between airplane passengers.
As for game day protocols, every coach and staff member in the bench area must wear a mask.
This comes as there are now four new confirmed positive cases among players and six new confirmed positives among other personnel in the league.
While there are still no fans allowed inside Gillette Stadium this month, officials are working to bring fans in once they say it’s safe to do so.
“For us, as the game goes on, we don’t have the luxury of hearing the crowd this year, at least for the early part of it, so therefore you need to find yourself ways to get yourself going at the end of the day, in some way shape or form, the way that you know how,” quarterback Cam Newton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.