FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New measures put into place in the National Football League, trying to step up safety precautions as more players and team members test positive for the coronavirus.
The NFL is already implementing numerous safety measures during this pandemic, and now the league is cranking things up a notch, aiming to complete the full season while keeping everyone safe and COVID-free.
It's a troubling season, to say the least, but the NFL continues to fight the spread of COVID-19.
The league has already made efforts to implement safety rules among all 32 teams. These rules include wearing face masks when not physically competing, keeping players away from team facilities, and forcing many to miss games if added to the COVID-19 list. But the league still said more needs to happen.
Beginning next week, teams must close their facilities two days after games.
All teams playing on a Sunday must close their facilities the following two days, except for those teams playing on the subsequent Thursday.
For those playing Monday night, players can return to their facilities on Thursday, and for Thursday night games, teams must close their complexes until Sunday.
But there are some exceptions. The only ones allowed inside the complex during the closing period are players needing medical attention or in rehab programs. Coaches are also given the green light to work in their own offices but can only conduct meetings virtually.
Traveling is also changing. The NFL lifted the 62-player game travel limit for teams. Each team can determine how many players to take to road games, including the practice squad players. This latest decision should help with filling out the 48 man roster in case of issues with the coronavirus on game days.
While the New England Patriots are one of those teams traveling this weekend, cornerback Jason McCourty told Western Mass News it will be a different road trip amid the pandemic.
"The rest of our season, we have to, kind of, have that doe-or-die mentality," said Patriots captain Matthew Slater. "Every game has to be treated like it's the most important game of the year, especially starting with the chargers."
The Patriots will take on the Los Angeles Chargers for a 4:25 p.m. kick-off time and will have a quick turn around, looking ahead to face the Rams the following Thursday.
