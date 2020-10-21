FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The National Football League (NFL) taking COVID-19 safety measures very seriously throughout the pandemic. The league continues to investigate teams reporting COVID-19 cases, one even facing penalties for not taking protocols seriously.
Teams like the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans are being investigated after several members contracted COVID-19. As for the Titans- the league said could face a fine.
The league playing no games when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.
While the number of positive cases increases among teams across the league, the Tennessee Titans, already facing penalties for not following COVID-19 protocols, resulting in 23 players and staff testing positive after some members participated in an unauthorized practice while the team's facility was shut down, due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Now, as for consequences, officials told Western Mass News individuals will not be disciplined, and there was no discussion of forfeiting games or losing draft picks.
Officials said the team was fully cooperative, as the league inspected the facility, finding it to comply. But we do know the team will most likely face some, sort of, fine, though details have not been released.
As for the New England Patriots, an organization also under investigation after several players tested positive for COVID-19, they're looking ahead, preparing to bounce back from two straight losses, hosting the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
"They've got good players at every position, good quarterback, good backs, good offensive line, good tackles," said Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. "A great tight end, good receivers, explosive playmakers. Defensively, this is a very disruptive team."
With many players returning to the practice field on Wednesday, including three who came off the COVID-19/reserve list, safety Devin McCourty told Western Mass News, it's good for things to feel a little bit normal again.
"I think being back to somewhat of a normal schedule. It brought a lot of excitement to the team," he said. "Also, that sense of urgency of how much we need to get done in practice, coming off a loss, coming off back-to-back losses, and also going against a good football team."
As for their 2-3 record, a losing record the team hasn't seen at this point in the season since 2002, McCourty said they plan to focus on what lays ahead.
"I think we just got to keep improving, we can't look at the overall picture, where are we in these standings, we can't do that," he added. "The best thing we can do is get better."
The Patriots aim to take the field for another day of practice on Thursday, as the team gears up to take on the 49ers on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.