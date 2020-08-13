FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A big change comes to the NFL as the training camp continues for the New England Patriots.
It's week three of training camp, and the NFL has officially lifted its ban on free agent tryouts. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the NFL to set a lot of restrictions to keep players and teams safe amid the pandemic.
With training camp underway, teams are working to put together their roster for the 2020 season, the NFL banned clubs from hosting free agents, but now, an exception was made for players to take a physical with an interested team.
Just yesterday, NFL correspondent Tom Pelissero reported unsigned players can now come into a team's facility to be evaluated.
Many safety guidelines are still in place with all signed players undergoing COVID-19 entry screening, all tryouts conducted at the club's facility must occur when players on the club's roster are not present at the facility.
Clubs may not conduct a tryout with more than eight players on the same day. Teams are also no longer required to have an open roster position to bring a player in for a visit or tryout.
Tryouts can also are done virtually, but teams can't pay for the video.
One change working in the team's favor is their new coach, Troy Brown.
After serving in an unofficial role on the Patriots coaching staff last season, Brown is now the assistant running backs coach for the Patriots. Knowing the Patriots way quite well, Brown played wide receiver for the team in the late 1990s and early 2000.
Running back Rex Burkhead told Western Mass News working with Brown is a plus.
"Troy's been great to work with, just his understanding of the game. Of course, he played many years here, so he's familiar with the system, how things run here," he said. "The biggest thing is technique, wise, route running, certain things maybe you haven't seen before or looked at that way just because I've played running back. He sees it from a wide receiver lens, and so it translates to some of our routes and how we run them."
But Brown won't be limited to just coaching the running backs.
Head Coach Bill Belichick told Western Mass News because of his experience and knowledge of the game they want to utilize him and plans to have him working with other positions like the returners and slot receivers.
Brown is one of three former-Patriot players to be coaching for the Patriots this year.
Coming up later tonight on Western Mass News at 10 p.m. on FOX6 and at 11 p.m. on ABC40 & CBS3, more on Phase 2 of training camp and when the Patriots can be looking to put pads on for the first time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.