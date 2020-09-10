FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The coronavirus pandemic led to many NFL players opting out of the 2020 season, while others have decided to play despite the risk. With the first NFL game happening Thursday evening, Western Mass News looked into the reporting of COVID-19 testing results across the league.
With daily COVID-19 testing continuing for all teams across the league for weeks now, it continues to show the majority of results are negative.
The NFL and NFL Players Association have prioritized for months now, the importance of safety measures among all teams amid the coronavirus pandemic. The goal to keep as many players, coaches, and staff COVID-19 free throughout the pre-season and regular season, reached thus far.
The league's most recent data shows they have given 44,510 tests to a total of 8,349 players and team personnel.
In the most recent round of testing, only one player tested positive. However, seven others, none of them who are players, also tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number to eight positive tests throughout the league.
The combined positive testing rate across the league is less than one percent.
With the NFL's season opener on Thursday, between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans, the league has officially decided to continue to daily COVID-19 testing throughout the season.
The New England Patriots are only three days away from their first game against Miami. Coming up later on Western Mass News at 6 p.m. on ABC40, learn how the team is wrapping up final practices before their home opener.
