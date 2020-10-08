FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The National Football League (NFL) has come to the decision to move the New England Patriots game against the Denver Broncos from Sunday, Oct. 11 to Monday, Oct. 12.
This all comes after multiple reports of Patriots players testing positive, including Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore, with defensive tackle, Bill Murray added to the COVID-19 list as of Wednesday.
The game was originally scheduled for Sunday at 4:25 p.m., but teams were informed late Thursday afternoon of the recent change.
The Patriots practice facility has remained closed since Newton's confirmed coronavirus case, which was revealed last Saturday. This forced the team to hold a virtual meeting and film study, instead of their usual practice.
This latest development was all according to several reports from NFL sources.
Broncos-Patriots game moved from Sunday to Monday night https://t.co/AdveBZRt0E via @9NEWS #9sports— Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) October 8, 2020
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
