SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was an emotional time for the New England Patriots as running back and team captain James White deals with the loss of his father Tyrone, who was killed in a car accident on Sunday.
White's mother Lisa was also in the car and is in critical condition.
Nany NFL players around the league have been reaching out to White and his family sending their condolences during this time.
This all happened right before the team’s Sunday night game against the Seattle Seahawks. White was listed active for the game until he got the news about his father's fatal crash in Miami. Tyrone White was a captain officer for the Miami Police Department.
Many players, including Patriots former teammate Tom Brady, who spent years playing with White, tweeted, "So heartbroken to hear the news of the tragedy of my great friend and forever teammate James White. There are few people that come into your life that do everything the right way.”
He went on saying White is one of them -- kind, gentle, loving, fiercely competitive and hardworking.
“His parents raised an amazing son and we are all grieving with James as he is going through this difficult time. Love you my friend,” Brady said in the Tweet.
Russell Wilson, a former college teammate of White, said, "My heart's been heavy all day thinking about him... This year's been a tough year as a whole and a lot of people that we know are impacted and people just going through so much. But James, I'm praying for you man, if you can hear me.”
This was all happening as Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick is grieving the loss of his mother, who died just last week. It’s an emotional time for the Patriots as they're preparing for their next game on Sunday in Foxborough against the Las Vegas Raiders.
As for White and his family, Western Mass News is told detectives are investigating the crash.
Western Mass News will provide the latest details on the situation as more information becomes available.
