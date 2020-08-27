FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- NFL players unsettled by what they see as racial injustice taking place throughout the country. Many teams even canceled practice on Thursday, drawing awareness to discuss these issues.
Many players Western Mass News spoke with said it is taking a toll on them both on and off the field.
This latest development comes as many NFL teams across the country taking a stand against racial injustice, canceling practice to discuss the issues of racism, and more specifically talking about the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.
Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore took to Twitter early Thursday, saying quote:
"I do not have the words to meet the depths of my frustration and sadness. But, I do know that the senseless killings and shootings of Black Americans by the police and vigilantes have to stop. These are human rights violations. My children deserve better. We all deserve better."
Patriots quarterbacks expressing their feelings as well. Cam Newton took to Instagram while saying on Wednesday that it's just as important for white players to discuss these issues as it is for black players.
Quarterback Jarrett Stidham said these conversations are important, and for him, it's about listening.
"I know for myself, sitting hear, learning listening to guys who can share their stories, and share experiences, that's the biggest thing, to follow their lead right now, learning and listen," Stidham said.
Patriots captain James White said he's in favor of what the NBA is doing, supporting their move to postpone playoff games to focus on these issues.
White said the team isn't quite sure about not practicing. They're trying to find beneficial ways to use their platform and change these issues.
