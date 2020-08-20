FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New changes were announced for the NFL amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Patriots are less than a month away from their first game, and when traveling time comes, they will have to follow a list of rules to stay safe amid the pandemic.
The NFL and the NFL Players Association released new and stricter traveling protocols. Among them, all players and members of a team's traveling party, who are banned from leaving the hotel to eat or dine-in at restaurants open to the public, will now also not be allowed to pick up takeout food either.
NFL's insider, Tom Pelissero, made this announcement on Twitter, saying quote:
"All meals must be provided to players and coaches or staff when traveling with the team. Self-serve buffet-style dining is allowed, as well as room service and any third-party delivery services with contactless delivery. So Uber Eats is ok, avoiding all unnecessary exposure is the main point here."
