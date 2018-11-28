LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The NFL is known for fining players for breaking their strict uniform guidelines, but this week, uniformity goes out the window with 'My Cause, My Cleats.'
It's a program now in its third year that puts causes near and dear to NFL players hearts right onto their cleats.
The artwork is mind-blowing and some players get their cleats designed in Ludlow.
Inside of his shed in Ludlow, Joe Ventura is making art worthy of a national stage.
“They see a lot of painted cleats, but nothing to this magnitude. If you look real close, this shoe is not flat and to make the image look like it's flat, most artists would find it as an impossibility," said Ventura.
Ventura's magic touch is responsible for dozens of cleats NFL players will wear in week 13, raising awareness about causes of their choosing.
“This isn't Ryan’s, but Ryan found out about it. He's a huge fan of Ryan Fitzpatrick, so he [Fitzpatrick] wanted to do the National Compassion Fund. One is his sister. One is his cousin. Both were killed by domestic violence," Ventura noted.
He added that "the Belichicks are big into lacrosse and football obviously, and they do scholarships and that's the Bill Belichick Foundation.”
Ventura told Western Mass News that he takes care in producing this art which represents something bigger than himself. He also appreciates the trust players have in him to turn blank cleats into something more.
"His father-in-law is a huge Grateful Dead fan and he loves frogs, so that was pretty much all the information I had gotten. [You added this character in here] Yes, I designed the character. All I had was the Fitzmagic. Take Derek Rivers. He sent me just a logo. It was just this. I go well, what else is there for this logo? He goes, well that's kind of all I have, so I said okay," Ventura explained.
The end result is nothing short of a masterpiece and one that has NFL teams coming back to Ludlow for more.
"These foundations come to the forefront for each one of these players. Every single one of them gets as much time as needed to make sure they're represented correctly. I just like making people happy and putting a smile on someone's face. There is no price in the world for somebody to be excited and happy for something you've done for them," Ventura noted.
You can see the cleats Ventura designed this Sunday in games featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, the Buffalo Bills, and the New England Patriots.
After the games, some of the cleats will be auctioned off. The proceeds will go to a charity or foundation of the players choosing.
Venutra said he thinks this year, a few of his designs won’t be auctioned off because simply put, the art is just too good not to keep.
