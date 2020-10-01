SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The National Football League (NFL) announced they are officially postponing the Tennessee Titans’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday to later in the season. This latest development comes after more members of the Titans tested positive for the coronavirus.
A lot of changes have occurred the past few days after the Titans confirmed 11 members of the team tested positive for COVID-19.
While the Titans and the Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee's most recent opponent, are both suspended from team activities this week, the league planned to have them back into the swing of things by Saturday.
Even though the Vikings haven't reported positive cases since their last game on Sunday, the Titans are doing just the opposite.
The team confirmed that five players and six other members of the team have tested positive, bringing the total to 11. The league has called the game off on Sunday and postponed it to an undetermined later date.
Titans' head coach Mike Vrebal said his players are somewhat shocked with they won't be playing this week, saying:
“They wanted to play; they were preparing to play. But I think that they understood and realized why the decision was made. I think that they’ll handle this like they do everything else, with professionalism, understanding, and compassion towards not only ourselves and those people that have been affected but also Pittsburgh, the Steelers.”
Speaking of the Steelers, they’re affected by this as well, not playing Sunday after preparing all this week, and now the NFL has to figure out rescheduling.
One team who isn't rescheduling is the New England Patriots, coming up later on Western Mass News at 6 p.m. we'll tell you how they're gearing up to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
