FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The NFL has officially set the opt-out deadline date for Thursday.
That's when all players will have to make a final decision if they will be playing in the 2020 season.
So far, a total of eight Patriots players have opted out for the 2020 season, the most of any NFL team, and by 4 p.m. on Thursday, players across the league will have to make their decision.
Monday, players who have tested negative three times for COVID-19 took the field for the first time all pre-season. With strength and conditioning underway at Gillette, more of that will continue on Tuesday. Western Mass News is told they will do an hour of "walk through" Tuesday as well, meaning they'll be going over plays to prepare for the 2020 season.
With limited practices, in addition to zero pre-season games this year, the Patriots will need to seize every moment they can when taking the field. This is something Patriots captain David Andrews is advising both veteran players and rookies to do.
“Take each opportunity you have,” Andrews said. “You have to take advantage of each opportunity, each snap, each play, each walkthrough, everything has to be more high."
With eight players opting out for the 2020 season, the Patriots have more cap space to work with meaning a possibility for the team to bring in more players.
According to NFL insider reports, the new Patriots salary cap space number is a little over $35 million. Prorated signing bonuses will also become part of the player's 2021 training camp number.
The Patriots spent Tuesday continuing their strength and conditioning work, while doing an hour of walk-thru going through plays for the upcoming season.
The NFL also put numerous coronavirus safety guidelines in place to have a healthy training camp and potential 2020 season.
Players are prohibited to attend any of these places: indoor night clubs, bars or house gatherings of more than 15 people. They also have to wear PPE if they do attend these places where the number of required people is met.
The league is also making players wear face coverings and maintain social distancing when required. If they don't, a fine of over $14,000 is likely.
A $50,000 fine will be a slap to any player who refuses to get tested for COVID-19.
The Patriots' facility is also upgraded. Captain James White said even the locker rooms are different.
“The locker rooms are all spaced out,” he said. “We are all distanced from each other."
Head Coach Bill Belichick thanked the Kraft family for these facility upgrades saying it truly makes the environment of training camp that much safer.
Coronavirus testing is still ongoing as well as virtual meetings.
