FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The NFL has officially set the opt-out deadline date for Thursday.
That's when all players will have to make a final decision if they will be playing in the 2020 season.
So far, a total of eight Patriots players have opted out for the 2020 season, the most of any NFL team, and by 4 p.m. on Thursday, players across the league will have to make their decision.
Monday, players who have tested negative three times for COVID-19 took the field for the first time all pre-season. With strength and conditioning underway at Gillette, more of that will continue today. Western Mass News is told they will do an hour of "walk through" Tuesday as well, meaning they'll be going over plays to prepare for the 2020 season.
With limited practices, in addition to zero pre-season games this year, the Patriots will need to seize every moment they can when taking the field. This is something Patriots captain David Andrews is advising both veteran players and rookies to do.
“Take each opportunity you have,” Andrews said. “You have to take advantage of each opportunity, each snap, each play, each walkthrough, everything has to be more high."
With these eight players opting out for the 2020 season, the Patriots have more cap space to work with meaning a possibility for the team to bring in more players.
According to NFL insider reports, the new Patriots salary cap space number is a little over $35 million. Prorated signing bonuses will also become part of the player's 2021 training camp number.
Coming up on Western Mass News at 6 p.m., we’ll tell you what COVID-19 rules and regulations are in place for NFL players to follow and what penalties they'll face if they don't.
